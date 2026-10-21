Exclusive: FBI subpoenas pro-Palestine activists over Israeli weapons plant disruption

By Wyatt Reed – The Grayzone

Two US-based activists have been ordered by the Department of Justice to testify in mysterious grand jury proceedings, even after they served two months in jail for impeding production of one of Israel’s biggest arms suppliers. They’re not the only ones, they say — and are urging anyone slapped with a similar subpoena to seek free legal counsel.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has begun quietly subpoenaing American activists who disrupted operations at an Israeli weapons manufacturing facility in New Hampshire responsible for arming the Israeli army amid its ongoing ethnic cleansing campaigns in Gaza and southern Lebanon, according to documents reviewed by The Grayzone.

Subpoenas obtained by this outlet show the US Department of Justice is seeking to compel statements from two pro-Palestine activists, Sophie Ross and Bridget Shergalis. The pair previously pled guilty to minor charges and were sentenced to 60 days after they acknowledged they worked to prevent the factory from producing more weapons meant to facilitate Israel’s genocidal actions in the Middle East.

Prosecutors originally sought to jail both of the young women and a third activist, Calla Walsh, for 37 years each, for helping deface the exterior of Israel’s Elbit Systems weapons manufacturing facility in Merrimack, New Hampshire, and using bike locks to temporarily impede access to the main entrance.

The subpoenas insist that Ross and Shergalis appear before a grand jury in New Hampshire on October 21. Though the subpoenas are dated October 5, they were only issued to the young women on October 16, just five days before the date on which the US government is compelling them to appear — an unusually brief window which Ross and Shergalis say was likely intended to coerce their testimony and jeopardize their civil liberties.

A copy of one of the subpoenas issued by the FBI can be seen here.

In a statement provided to The Grayzone, Ross and Shergalis wrote:

“Our names are Bridget Shergalis and Sophie Ross, and on the morning of October 16th, both of us received subpoenas to testify before a federal grand jury in New Hampshire. This comes two years after the conclusion of a state case against us and two co-defendants for taking action against an Elbit weapons factory in Merrimack, NH. Though we’ve yet to receive any information on the subject of this grand jury, we know it must be targeting at least one person, with the goal to charge and ultimately imprison them.”

While it’s unclear who the ultimate target of the grand jury investigation is, circumstantial evidence strongly suggests the FBI is seeking to compel witnesses to testify against Fergie Chambers, a wealthy American activist who donated millions to projects across the Middle East, including bakeries and healthcare facilities in Gaza and a prominent soccer team in Tunisia. Chambers has been jailed in Spain for over three months thanks to a pending US extradition order citing extremely dubious charges of financing terrorism and accusations that he played a role in the anti-Elbit action in Merrimack.

Read The Grayzone’s report, “Fergie Chambers facing US extradition over dubious ‘terrorism financing’ charges.”

In comments to The Grayzone, Chambers’ lawyer, Aitor Martinez, denounced efforts to extradite his client as “political persecution.” According to Martinez, over three-quarters of the “documentation sent by the United States [to the Spanish government] focuses on statements or remarks or opinions that Fergie Chambers has made on social media, in interviews, and documentaries” — a clear indictation “that what we have is a persecution of opinion.”

Legal experts say there are ways to push back against the surveillance and persecution of pro-Palestine activists, and have urged others who have received a subpoena to consider their options.

“We ask and encourage anyone who has received a similar subpoena to reach out to the National Lawyers Guild to be connected with an attorney and with our legal team,” Shergalis and Ross wrote. “In our case, the subpoenas were preceded by the FBI knocking at our doors, which is a common tactic that can startle people into making dangerous mistakes when they’re caught unprepared.”

Noting that prosecutors often prefer to conduct grand juries away from the lens of public scrutiny, Ross and Shergalis condemned the subpoenas as a legal fishing expedition, stating: “we can’t prepare to defend ourselves when we don’t know what to anticipate.”

The DOJ’s efforts to force the pair to testify come as the Trump administration ramps up its crusade against the specter of so-called “transnational far-left political terrorism,” a catch-all term deployed against pro-Palestine advocates, anti-fascist groups, Cuban solidarity networks, and environment activists throughout the US and Europe. On October 18, Undersecretary of State Jacob Helberg implicitly linked ongoing protests in France and Albania to this supposed network, writing on social media: “this threat is transnational and organized in networks that cross borders, share resources, and coordinate violence.”

Less than eight months after the US military launched a sneak attack which assassinated Iran’s supreme leader, massacred over 155 schoolchildren and teachers at the Shajareh Tayyebeh elementary school in Minab, and deliberately crippled much of the country’s medical infrastructure, Helberg declared: “We believe destruction and chaos are NOT legitimate forms of political expression. Arson is not argument. Intimidation is not debate. Terror is not justice.”