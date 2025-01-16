BE READY for attacks America
Explosives found in Chicago South Side high-rise apartments
HVAC worker finds “I came across some C4, some explosives, a rifle, A LOT OF FAKE IDs, a lot of fireman stuff, a lot of police force stuff, it was fake”
All these illegal migrants weren’t… pic.twitter.com/Wv7BVU6RbT
Yea don’t worry. No need to discuss removing illegal immigrants. Everything is fine here in Chicago.
Unfrigginbelievable…..