Information Liberation – by Chris Menahan
Facebook shut down the rapidly-growing Facebook page “Convoy to DC 2022” on Tuesday night after the group amassed 139,000 followers.
Minutes ago Facebook shut down our “Convoy to DC” page with 139,000 followers. We’ll share a backup group soon.#Convoyforfreedom2022#Truckersforfreedomconvoy2022 #NCPol @brianbrase84 @taylorbilt
— Tyler Lee for Congress (@votetylerlee) February 2, 2022
They made another group which will probably be shut down in 24 hours.
Here’s our new Convoy to DC group: https://t.co/K9JJdtQDIZ
Please RT to help get the word back out to our fellow Patriots.#ConvoyForFreedom2022 #TruckersForFreedom2022#FreedomConvoyCanada2022 #FreedomConvoy2022 #NCpol@brianbrase84 @taylorbilt
— Tyler Lee for Congress (@votetylerlee) February 2, 2022
1. Facebook just shut down our page. Apparently we don’t fit their agenda. People United is scary I guess. Convoy is still on #CantStopWontStop @seanhannity @FoxNews #FreedomConvoyCanada2022 #ConvoytoDC2022 #convoy #EndTheMandates #FreedomConvoy2022
— Brian Brase (@brianbrase84) February 2, 2022
Joseph Camp on Gab got screenshots of the page shortly before it was shut down.
The group said they were organizing an American convoy modeled after the Canadian one to demand an end to vaccine mandates and covid restrictions in America.
BREAKING: Facebook group “Convoy to DC 2022” has announced an American Trucker Convoy Protest that will start in CA and in end in DC pic.twitter.com/ZzdUHKGiso
— Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) January 29, 2022
Organizers said their protests would be “100 percent legal” and “abide by the law.”
One thought on “Facebook Bans American Trucker ‘Convoy to DC 2022’ Page With 139,000 Followers”
ban it all you want, thats not going to stop the actual event from taking place