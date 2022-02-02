Facebook Bans American Trucker ‘Convoy to DC 2022’ Page With 139,000 Followers

Information Liberation – by Chris Menahan

Facebook shut down the rapidly-growing Facebook page “Convoy to DC 2022” on Tuesday night after the group amassed 139,000 followers.

Minutes ago Facebook shut down our “Convoy to DC” page with 139,000 followers. We’ll share a backup group soon.#Convoyforfreedom2022#Truckersforfreedomconvoy2022 #NCPol @brianbrase84 @taylorbilt — Tyler Lee for Congress (@votetylerlee) February 2, 2022

They made another group which will probably be shut down in 24 hours.

Joseph Camp on Gab got screenshots of the page shortly before it was shut down.

The group said they were organizing an American convoy modeled after the Canadian one to demand an end to vaccine mandates and covid restrictions in America.

BREAKING: Facebook group “Convoy to DC 2022” has announced an American Trucker Convoy Protest that will start in CA and in end in DC pic.twitter.com/ZzdUHKGiso — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) January 29, 2022

Organizers said their protests would be “100 percent legal” and “abide by the law.”

