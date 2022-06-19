Gotta say, HAPPY FATHER’S DAY!!! to all my Trencher Brothers. And if you didn’t father a child, you certainly fathered some good deeds and some innovative ideas.
Dictionary: Father as verb:
>> be the father of
>> treat with protective care
>> be the source or originator of a written work, an idea, or action
“My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person, he believed in me.”
— Jim Valvano
“The inner fire is the most important thing mankind possesses.”
— E. Sodergran
“There is nothing with which every man is so afraid as getting to know how enormously much he is capable of doing and becoming.”
— Søren Kierkegaard
Thank you for helping to FATHER in the uprising for our Bill of Rights . No greater work is before us.
HAPPY FATHER’S DAY!!!
One thought on “Father’s Day”
Just got to the shack, hung out with my two wives (my dog’s ;)), and cracked a PBR.
Got to thinking about yesterday on my way home down a less traveled road.
I saw two barn swallows on that road.
One was hit by a vehicle I suppose, the other one was waiting for it to get up.
It wasn’t gonna.
I felt a void.
It was sad.
It was obvious.