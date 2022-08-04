Fauci has a stark warning for you: Get those COVID vaccines and boosters now, or you’re ‘going to get into trouble’

Anyone who hasn’t had all their COVID vaccination shots could be in for a difficult time as the colder seasons approach and the virus continues to spread, America’s top doctor has warned.
“There are enough people who don’t fall into [high-risk] categories, that if they don’t get vaccinated, if they don’t get boosted, they’re going to get into trouble,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House’s chief medical adviser, told L.A. radio station KNX’s In Depth show on Tuesday.
Almost 80% of the U.S. population has been given at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, but only two-thirds of Americans have received their second shot and less than half have had their booster dose, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Fauci said Tuesday that while he understood everyone was “exhausted” with the pandemic, studies and statistics clearly showed that vaccines prevented severe disease, hospitalization, and death.
CDC research in June showed that COVID-associated hospitalizations were 4.6 times higher in unvaccinated adults than they were in those who had been vaccinated.
Fauci also emphasized that high immunization rates could help prevent new variants of the virus by slowing its spread, while long COVID was also a factor to consider when thinking about staying up-to-date with vaccinations.
“People say, ‘The risk to me is low, so why get [vaccinated]?’” he said. “It is about you as an individual, but it’s also about the communal responsibility to get this outbreak under control.”
He added: “You don’t want COVID to dominate the lives of people throughout this country or the world, but you don’t want to, by wishing it’s behind us and it’s in the rearview mirror, not do things that would be prudent. We’re not talking about locking down, we’re just talking about common sense, getting the appropriate interventions when they’re available to you—and right now we have boosters that are very effective in diminishing any aspect of the infection.”
Getting vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 was important as the virus continued to mutate, Fauci told KNX, as it was “doing something that we’ve never seen any other virus do” by continuing to evolve into new variants that could evade the prior immune response.
“The durability of protection against infection is measured in a matter of several months, as opposed to measles, where the durability is measured in decades, if not a lifetime,” he pointed out. “[With] polio, the durability of protection against reinfection once you’ve been infected or vaccinated is measured in decades, not in several months. That’s something we’ve never had to deal with.”
On Aug. 2, the U.S. recorded 659 deaths from COVID-19 and 161,225 new cases of the virus, according to the CDC.
This week, the CDC said it was tracking a new “variant of concern” dubbed BA.4.6, which made up 4.1% of U.S. COVID cases last week and was particularly prevalent in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska.
So far, there is little data on whether BA.4.6 is more transmissible than previous Omicron subvariants.
14 thoughts on “Fauci has a stark warning for you: Get those COVID vaccines and boosters now, or you’re ‘going to get into trouble’”
oh yeah buddy Im a run right out there and do that! …LMFAO what fcken reality does this criminal live in ?
Scaaaweeeee!
Lol What?! Haha
That’s what jumped out at me, too. “Communal responsibility.” Ain’t communal responsibility about tellin’ the truth? Ain’t it Alex!!!”
Not sure even idiots and “normies” listen to this psychopath anymore…
The only thing that’s coming in the Fall is the ‘normal’ flu season and the midterms. For one, I’ll follow Dr. Zelenko’s zinc protocol. For the other, I’ll become a MAGA poll-watcher.
So you wanna be at the polls to make sure that all who show up to vote understand that voting doesn’t matter, that it’s all fixed? And while there you wanna let them know Trump is a traitor? Just wondering.
Speaking of Trump… here’s more kettle/pot: just look at who’s resurfacing to call him out. None other than Mr. 9/11:
https://twitter.com/Liz_Cheney/status/1555270027871338496
Sure, he really wants to give us a Republic.
Velveeta theatah!! SOOOO cheesy!
And I just loved the soft, persuasive music playing in the background. Nice touch.
NOT!!
How interesting would it be, at the polls, to walk through the parking lot, pass the Red table and their handouts, then the blue table with theirs, and a 3rd table?! This is new, what are they handing out?!
Stickers that say “I didn’t waste my time voting”, hopefully.
why does Felchi not mention the latest statistics from Europe where they conclude if you are vaxed you are twice as likely to suddenly die than if not.
A plan designed to stave off planetary collapse as the population rises and fossil fuels run out … Convince the general public that there is an outbreak of a deadly new virus. To sell the story, poison or otherwise kill people, then attribute their deaths to the phony virus … Once the fake pandemic is up and running and the public is terrified, announce that there is a vaccine that can defeat the virus … With the help of global elites, NGOs, and world governments, inject everyone on the planet with this “vaccine” as quickly as possible … Surprise! The vaccine is designed to permanently sterilize all or all but a certain percentage of the people who take it. Sit back and relax as the global population drops from 7.8 billion to about 500 million in a single generation.
https : //slate.com/culture/2020/09/utopia-amazon-series-remake-gillian-flynn-spoilers-uh-oh.html
Eat a fat D**k
LOL
He probably does
Routinely