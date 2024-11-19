FBI Pays Visit to Pro-Palestine Journalist Alison Weir’s Home

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Storied pro-Palestine journalist Alison Weir of If Americans Knew revealed Monday that she was visited at her home by the FBI — seemingly over interviews she gave to Iranian state media outlet Press TV.

“FBI agents suddenly showed up at my home recently,” Weir said on X. “They asked me about a person whose name I didn’t recognize. I asked to have a family member present and ascertained from the agents that one of their offices had asked them to check in with certain people in regard to something to do with Press TV.”

Weir continued:

This is an Iranian outlet that has interviewed me on various occasions over the years. (During my 20+ years writing and speaking about Palestine, I have taken as many opportunities as humanly possible to get the facts out via any traditional and alternative, domestic and international media outlets available. I don’t attempt to vet media outlets and try to reach as many audiences in the U.S. and around the world as I can with the facts about Palestine.) I have since found out that other individuals who have a history of working for a just peace for Palestinians and Israelis have also been visited by the FBI. I understand the agency has been weaponized in the past to try to silence groups and people that some members of government oppose. It would appear someone is now trying to set the stage to silence dissent on Israel-Palestine in the United States by trumping up “connections with Iran.”

The FBI now operates as the ADL’s intimidation arm.

It’s possible the agency could change if Matt Gaetz becomes Attorney General and Kash Patel FBI Director but I wouldn’t bet on it.

“In September, the United States Department of the Treasury added Press TV to the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC)’s Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List,” Press TV noted in their own report on the FBI’s visit to Weir’s home.

“The US government has enacted stringent sanctions against the Tehran-based news channel, which has been on air since 2007,” Press TV added.

Attorney General Merrick Garland brazenly seized Press TV’s 14-year-old web domain PressTV.com in June, 2021 after Israel lost the propaganda war over their May, 2021 bombing of Gaza.

Last month in the UK, pro-Palestine journalist Asa Winstanley had his home raided by police and his electronic devices seized under the “terrorism act” despite not being charged with any crime.

Earlier this month, the Israeli government openly threatened Dan Bilzerian, Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens that they’re being “monitored” as “engines of antisemitism” for criticizing the Jewish state’s mass slaughter of women and children in Gaza.

As I reported on Friday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is moving to try and silence criticism of Jews and Israel as hate speech and empower the federal government to crack down on anti-Israel protests on college campuses through the ADL-backed “Antisemitism Awareness Act.”

There is a bipartisan effort to take away the First Amendment rights of the American people in order to silence criticism of the genocide Israel is committing in Gaza.