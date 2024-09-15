FBI Puts Up Billboards in Haitian Creole Encouraging People to Report ‘Hate Crimes’ in Springfield

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

The FBI is seeking to recruit victims with giant billboards written in Haitian Creole encouraging people to “report hate crimes” in Springfield, Ohio.

The feds are actively flooding the country with third world migrants, covering up their crimes and working to jail Americans for complaining about it.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas threw the border wide open immediately after taking power and has been “processing citizenship requests at the fastest clip in a decade” to “reshape the electorate” ahead of the 2024 election.

Mayorkas insists America has open borders all while ensuring institutions he actually cares about are turned into fortified fortresses.

The unabashed hatred our occupiers have for Americans is truly incredible.