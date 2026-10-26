Federal Judge Roy Altman says he’s taken "ten percent of all the active federal judges in America" on trips to Israel "just in the last three years."

Now, he’s apparently making state supreme court justices humiliate themselves by competing with one another to go on said trips.

"Whoever’s going to go is going to have to play Rock, Paper, Scissors to see who wins," he says he told the justices. "I looked down two minutes later, and these supreme court justices were going like this [and playing Rock, Paper, Scissors]."

Absolutely insane this is being tolerated.

— Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) October 26, 2026