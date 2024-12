FEMA acting extremely shady as James O’Keefe investigates North Carolina Hurricane Helene response FEMA officers “immediately they turned their badges around” so they couldn’t be identified

FEMA acting extremely shady as James O’Keefe investigates North Carolina Hurricane Helene response FEMA officers “immediately they turned their badges around” so they couldn’t be identified FEMA WHISTLEBLOWER “the bureaucracy was not helping people” pic.twitter.com/bbtKFznovc — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) December 6, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet