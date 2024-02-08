Fentanyl Emergency

On January 30, 2024, Mayor Wheeler, Governor Tina Kotek and Chair Jessica Vega Pederson each declared a State of Emergency to address the fentanyl crisis. Each declared a 90-day state of emergency to address the public health and public safety crisis driven by fentanyl in Portland’s Central City.
All three emergency orders direct the City, State, and County to commit available resources to the unified response. A command center will be stood up in the central city where state, county and city employees will convene to coordinate strategies and response efforts.