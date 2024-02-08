Fentanyl Emergency

Portland.gov

On January 30, 2024, Mayor Wheeler, Governor Tina Kotek and Chair Jessica Vega Pederson each declared a State of Emergency to address the fentanyl crisis. Each declared a 90-day state of emergency to address the public health and public safety crisis driven by fentanyl in Portland’s Central City.

Start the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*