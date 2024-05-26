“Fifth-Generation Warfare is…focused on psychological manipulation—psychological warfare, deception, social engineering…it is about changing the societal order in a massive way. So it is about the destruction of the state and the creation of a totally new social order.”

Assistant Professor and Director of the Security Studies Program at East Carolina University Dr. Armin Krishnan describes for Sarah Westall the basics of “Fifth-Generation Warfare,” or warfare that is conducted primarily through non-kinetic military action.
“Fifth-Generation Warfare is very different from Clausewitzian warfare,” Krishnan tells Westall. (Military Strategy Magazine notes that Clausewitzian warfare, as described by Prussian General and military theorist Carl von Clausewitz, “occurs when states seek goals that clash with the goals of other states and choose to pursue them through violent means.)
“So the objective is no longer political, it’s no longer focused on the kinetic aspect of war, so it’s very much focused on psychological manipulation—psychological warfare, deception, social engineering, and these days, also what is called ‘cognitive warfare,'” Krishnan says. “So that also involves the manipulation of the brain, as well as the manipulation of culture. So you could affect the culture of a society by changing the composition of the society. So that would all fall into Fifth-Generation Warfare, which is fought in the human domain.”
Krishnan goes on to say:
“That is the domain of social relationships, of narratives, and of culture and values. So that’s where the main hostilities take place. And the objective is not to destroy the enemy armed forces, that’s no longer important. The military is no longer very important to Fifth Generation Warfare. What matters, really, is affecting the population in a way that is conducive to the goals of the belligerents. And what is very interesting about Fifth-Generation Warfare is that it is not apparent to many people that it’s actually happening. So that is a very big problem in terms of studying Fifth-Generation Warfare, because people are not aware that there is a war, and if they are aware that there is a war and they are under attack, they don’t know where the attack is coming from [or] who is responsible for it, and what is the ultimate goal of it.”
Oh, so that’s why they’ve emasculated the military rendering it impotent. So much more understandable now.
And wow, this little talk here is what so many of us have known/sensed for years, but never have I seen it so well articulated. Brilliant and precise. A chilling warning of what is to come if we don’t stop it. Actually, what is already here.
We knew they wanted our minds. Some surrendered them willingly, being under a mass hypnosis, some say mass psychosis. We tried to pull them out but they refused or were unable to see what is happening. May each who sees and understands work harder to protect his or her healthy mind and fight-to-the-finish any who advance to tamper with it.
So many reasons to fight: Freedom of Body, Freedom of Mind, Freedom of Heart and Soul, just to name a few.
My friend had some disagreement with this vid and gave me a broader perspective: “Forget jewish politics and weapons?!! It’s actually quite political from the standpoint of the nation of the jewish people. They require a world of their own and need to punish all the other polities with a big, kinetic MAD WWIII … America and Israel have their subs all over the world ready to launch nukes.”
So true. And myself, I see it as both military AND mind-fk.
