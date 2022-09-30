Finland Interior Minister Collapses During Live Broadcast on Nord Stream Briefing

On Wednesday night, the live broadcast of the government briefing on the explosions on Nord Stream in Helsinki, Finland, was interrupted when the Finnish Interior Minister, Krista Mikkonen, suddenly collapsed.

Krista was standing at the far end of a row of podiums. She tried to walk away from the podium, and all of the sudden she suddenly fainted out of sight of the cameras. Two of her coworkers went to her aid to help her up.

Later, she tweeted, “I had to leave the State Council briefing due to fainting. I’m fine now.”

There is currently no information available regarding the cause of her collapse.

Twitter user @NerumWim claimed that the interior minister was fully vaccinated and boosted.

The press conference comes after Russia’s Nord Stream 2 Pipeline from Russia to Germany lost all pressure from 300 to 7 bars.

The damage to the gas pipeline to Europe may be irreparable after the “sabotage” attack.

