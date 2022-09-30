Berkeley is slammed for being anti-Semitic after NINE student groups create ‘Jewish-free zones’ to prevent speakers who support Israel or Zionism from being allowed on campus

Several student groups at the University of California, Berkeley, law school have adopted a bylaw prohibiting pro-Israel speakers at events.

Written by Berkeley Law Students for Justice in Palestine (LSJP), the bylaw is meant to ensure ‘the safety and welfare of Palestinian students on campus.’ It added that the organization will hold ‘Palestine 101’ training courses.

At least nine groups have adopted the rule so far, including the Berkeley Law Muslim Student Association, Middle Eastern and North African Law Students Association, Womxn of Color Collective, Asian Pacific American Law Students Association, Queer Caucus, Community Defense Project, Women of Berkeley Law and Law Students of African Descent.

Erwin Chemerinsky, the law school’s dean since 2017, identifies as Jewish and recognizes that under this new bylaw he would not be able to speak.

‘It is troubling to broadly exclude a particular viewpoint from being expressed,’ he told The Jewish News of Northern California. ‘Indeed, taken literally, this would mean that I could not be invited to speak because I support the existence of Israel, though I condemn many of its policies.’

Some Jewish organizations have criticized Chemerinsky’s response, indicating he has allowed for an anti-Semitic environment at the school.

Chemerinsky added that students involved ‘are taking a step down a very ugly road.’

‘Berkeley Law wouldn’t be Berkeley Law if students didn’t engage in a certain amount of wrongheaded political nonsense,’ he said.

‘This is different, because it’s not just a political stunt. It is tinged with antisemitism and anti-Israel national origin discrimination.’

The Jewish Students Association at Berkeley Law wrote in response to the byline that they were ‘saddened’ and ‘concerned’ that groups will ‘silence Jewish voices on campus’ while alienating ‘many Jewish students from certain groups on campus.’

‘Students can advocate for Palestinians and criticize Israeli policies without denying Israel the right to exist or attacking the identity of other students,’ the statement, co-written by five members, says.

‘We are troubled that this bylaw creates an environment in which only one viewpoint is acceptable.’

The campus’s larger group, the Jewish Students Association, complemented this opinion.

‘When an affinity group adopts this by-law or conditions speaking privileges on denouncing Israel, many Jewish people are put in a position all too familiar: deny or denigrate a part of their identity or be excluded from community groups,’ the group wrote.

The university, in addition to the aforementioned groups, did not immediately respond to inquiries by DailyMail.com.

