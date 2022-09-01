First Texas bus of migrants has arrived in Chicago.
Biden's inaction at our border puts Texans at risk & is overwhelming our communities.
We'll continue bussing migrants to sanctuary cities like NYC, DC, & now Chicago until the federal gov't does its job & secures the border. pic.twitter.com/RccsdIOXiI
— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 1, 2022
One thought on “First Texas bus of migrants has arrived in Chicago”
so, “aaabbbooootttt” is doing the same, giving free trips to illegals. as those he says he opposes, interesting,,,,,