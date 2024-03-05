First you allow your country to be invaded, then you hand automatic weapons to the people who invaded it. Doug Macgregor on the worst idea congress has ever had.

First you allow your country to be invaded, then you hand automatic weapons to the people who invaded it. Doug Macgregor on the worst idea congress has ever had. pic.twitter.com/MoG4FMoYQ2 — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 4, 2024

