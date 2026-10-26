Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has proposed requiring age verification in app stores, operating systems, and AI chatbots, turning child protection into a system that identifies every user.

Critics say there is no way to find minors without checking everyone.

A mandatory identity layer for ordinary computing is the foundation of a digital ID system, and once it exists, it can be extended to track, score, and restrict people.

China is the cautionary example they cite most often.

Full story: https://t.co/Q3YriZ37WV

— Orwell Day (@OrwellDay) October 25, 2026