Florida police arrested a Fort Myers crabber at his door over a 93% AI facial recognition match to a suspect who tried to lure a kid at a McDonald’s 300 miles away.

He’d never been there. No plate hits on his vehicles. He has a facial scar the suspect didn’t. They ignored all of it, charged him anyway.

Charges later dropped. He’s suing with the ACLU.

This is what happens when algorithms replace basic investigation. https://t.co/EaNyKGavD8

— Kacee Allen (@KaceeRAllen) November 2, 2026