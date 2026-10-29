🇮🇱 Fmr. Israeli lawmaker says ISRAEL has the moral supremacy to judge the rest of the world…

Likud MK Moshe Feiglin was asked about Israel’s collapsing international standing:

“You have to know that the real international supreme court, the moral international supreme court, is the people of Israel here in the biblical land.”

He invoked the Bible’s promise that those who bless Israel will be blessed while those who curse it will be cursed.

“Are you going to be blessed or cursed? Are you with the children of God or not? It’s your problem, not mine.”

A DEEPLY supremacist worldview, in which Israelis hold the ultimate moral authority over everyone else.

Explains a lot…..

Writers: Marie, Michael https://t.co/7lIFgWg8OD

— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 28, 2026