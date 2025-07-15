Fmr Israeli PM Denies Jeffrey Epstein ‘Worked for Israel Or Mossad Running a Blackmail Ring’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation
Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday denied that Jeffrey Epstein “worked for Israel or the Mossad running a blackmail ring” and suggested people only believe such claims because they’re anti-Semitic.
Bennett wrote:
As a former Israeli Prime Minister, with the Mossad having reported directly to me, I say to you with 100% certainty:
The accusation that Jeffrey Epstein somehow worked for Israel or the Mossad running a blackmail ring is categorically and totally false.
Epstein’s conduct, both the criminal and the merely despicable, had nothing whatsoever to do with the Mossad or the State of Israel.
Epstein never worked for the Mossad.
This accusation is a lie being peddled by prominent online personalities such as Tucker Carlson pretending they know things they don’t.
They just make things up, say it with confidence and these lies stick, because it’s Israel.
There’s a vicious wave of slander and lies against my country and my people, and we just won’t take it anymore.
If you can’t trust the former Prime Minister of Israel, who can you trust?
Incidentally, another former Israeli Prime Minister, Ehud Barak, visited Epstein’s townhouse in New York City on the regular in the wake of his conviction for soliciting a minor and even entered a business partnership with Epstein in 2015 that was worth millions.
That Bennett would feel the need to come out and make this formal denial shows that Trump’s latest move to try and cover this whole Epstein saga up is backfiring tremendously.
“You ‘just won’t take it anymore’? Instead of issuing threats on social media, why don’t you sit down for a rational interview on Jeffrey Epstein’s ties to the Israeli government? We’ll reach out to your office this morning,” Tucker Carlson countered on X.
It has been six hours now and Bennett hasn’t responded.