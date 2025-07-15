Fmr Israeli PM Denies Jeffrey Epstein ‘Worked for Israel Or Mossad Running a Blackmail Ring’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday denied that Jeffrey Epstein “worked for Israel or the Mossad running a blackmail ring” and suggested people only believe such claims because they’re anti-Semitic.

Bennett wrote:

As a former Israeli Prime Minister, with the Mossad having reported directly to me, I say to you with 100% certainty:

The accusation that Jeffrey Epstein somehow worked for Israel or the Mossad running a blackmail ring is categorically and totally false.

Epstein’s conduct, both the criminal and the merely despicable, had nothing whatsoever to do with the Mossad or the State of Israel.

Epstein never worked for the Mossad.

This accusation is a lie being peddled by prominent online personalities such as Tucker Carlson pretending they know things they don’t.

They just make things up, say it with confidence and these lies stick, because it’s Israel.

There’s a vicious wave of slander and lies against my country and my people, and we just won’t take it anymore.