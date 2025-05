Footage obtained by @ytirawi shows Israeli soldiers using Palestinians including an elderly man as human shields dressing them in military uniforms and forcing them to clear booby-trapped areas. They call one of them “Shawish No. 1,” a code word for human shield.

