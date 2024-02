Footage showing Reuters journalists Saeed Chmagh and Namir Noor-Eldeen being gunned down by a US Apache helicopter while US pilots laugh

Julian Assange sits in prison in Belmarsh for having Wikileaks expose this horrific video to the world pic.twitter.com/o70G0gGQ9a

