For the second time in 10 days, White House National Security Spokesperson John Kirby makes the position of the White House and the United States government clear: Israel is not engaged in genocide, but Hamas has engaged in genocide.
“This word genocide is getting thrown around… pic.twitter.com/6tPEGD51Yl
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 20, 2023
Posted: November 21, 2023
Categories: Videos
2 thoughts on “For the second time in 10 days, White House National Security Spokesperson John Kirby makes the position of the White House and the United States government clear: Israel is not engaged in genocide, but Hamas has engaged in genocide.”
Could it be more one-eighty than this?!!
I hate him/them, and almost as much I hate those who believe them.
.
If you a person it’s murder, if you kill a million people it’s history.