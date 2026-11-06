⚠️UPDATE: Former hedge fund manager David Rogers Webb on "The Great Taking" of our assets

"it’s looking a lot like Armageddon at this point"

"when the bubble collapses… the devastation of populations, that is a feature, not a bug… That’s part of the plan

"the escalation in debt globally is astounding… the debt bubble is has gone up by tens of trillions"

"[re:] the whole AI piece… I’ve had friends who have reached the conclusion, [and] I agree with them, that it will be very much like the buildout of the fiber [infrastructure] under the dot com bubble, which seemed to be completely uneconomic, and it was"

"[the fiber buildout]… made strategic sense, and that’s what this AI bubble is. It’s being done for strategic purposes, not for economic purposes"

"the architecture behind this [‘Great Taking’ of assets] has been completely vetted. That is real, and that was exposed through our efforts in the U.S."

"It’s clear from the exposition in that legal process attempting to really revert the key sections of the uniform commercial code that allow the use of the property that that is absolutely what is happening, what the architecture is, and the response of the banking lobby clearly showed that they could not refute this on the facts"

— Sense Receptor (@SenseReceptor) November 5, 2026