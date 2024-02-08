Former President of The club of Rome and former executive director of the United Nations, Calin Georgescu: "the Oligarchs run the United Nations and we know that they have a pedophilia system"
"More than 8 million children go missing each year" https://t.co/NLfAO7lqoN pic.twitter.com/8PHvfOsqZL
— IlluminatiCoin (@naticoineth) February 7, 2024
One thought on “Former President of The club of Rome and former executive director of the United Nations, Calin Georgescu: “the Oligarchs run the United Nations and we know that they have a pedophilia system” “More than 8 million children go missing each year””
Sounds like a Trump ad to me.
Oh these election years; they’ll take any path just to get you to play along.
.