Posted: February 7, 2024 Categories: Videos SHOCKING: Dr. Cartland Describes Horrific Vaccine Injuries. Urges Doctors to Speak Up Link to video Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
One thought on “SHOCKING: Dr. Cartland Describes Horrific Vaccine Injuries. Urges Doctors to Speak Up”
Who will hear him? Who will support him? Is he already fired?
They parade in this election bs and expect us to move the issues that ruined and are ruining so many lives to the back burner. But we got ’em all on the front burner ’cause we don’t forget about genocide, bio-weapons, homeland invasion, child abuse and corruption, etc. They’re all still on the front burner and ain’t coming off until we set things right.
Truth is fierce, and with a memory that forgets NOTHING.
.