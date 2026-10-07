Former ‘RN’ Nurse in America warns about the American healthcare system

“After being an RN, I will no longer go to the doctor for preventative care — I truly believe the system that we are in right now is sick care and not healthcare, and they don’t want to heal you because then that is a customer lost. They want to keep you masking your issues with medications because you are a paid subscriber every month.

— They don’t ever get to the root cause of a medical issue to heal you. They just keep you at this state of okay… — There was a time that I really pushed vaccines and medications and all of this, but now after taking my journey and healing and realizing that we have the control to heal ourselves, that we don’t need this — If the medical system didn’t get paid until you were healed, this sh*t would look different”

Just this year RFK Jr said the exact same thing during a house hearing, that we have to switch our healthcare system incentives to financially benefit a cure vs a treatment. Incentives drive actions, if we stop incentivizing the treatment and start incentivizing the cure only then will we have change

— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) October 6, 2026