Former U.S State Department spox Mathew Millar acknowledges that Israel ‘without a doubt’ is committing warcrimes. He covered up Israeli crimes while in office, then admitted after leaving that Israel had committed war crimes.

⚡️🇺🇸🇮🇱JUST IN: Former U.S State Department spox Mathew Millar acknowledges that Israel ‘without a doubt’ is committing warcrimes. He covered up Israeli crimes while in office, then admitted after leaving that Israel had committed war crimes.pic.twitter.com/F5Yuheq16h — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) June 2, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet