Former vice president at Pfizer, Dr. Mike Yeadon, explains why digital ID and CBDCs must be rejected at all costs:

“They plan to take digital tyrannical control of everybody, and then kill most people… If I’m wrong and you follow me, you’ll get laughed at. If you believe the… pic.twitter.com/Sg56lZZCiz

— Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) October 25, 2023