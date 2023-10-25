🇮🇱 The ZIONIST PROPAGANDISTS at Fox News did a full segment covering the plight of Israeli dogs as the number of Palestinian children killed by Israel surpasses 2,300+
🚨 The media is HIDING the TRUTH pic.twitter.com/iJBOarp86j
— Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) October 25, 2023
Posted: October 25, 2023
Categories: Videos
4 thoughts on “The ZIONIST PROPAGANDISTS at Fox News did a full segment covering the plight of Israeli dogs as the number of Palestinian children killed by Israel surpasses 2,300+”
BAHAHAHAHA!!!!
Seriously? Do they actually think we care about this bullshit? Are they that desperate? A dog? Seriously? This is the best that they can do to try and appeal to our emotions?
(Shaking my head)
This is truly, TRULY pathetic.
But hey animal rights trump human rights these days, so I guess they’re going with that.
Unfrigginbelievable……
Ok, when you have stoop so low as to resort to using dogs to encourage us to go to war, then you seriously need a career change and possibly a psych eval.
Just sayin.
I think this is the Zionist Jews way of saying we are all dogs in their eyes.
Wake up people, jew dogs are more important than non jews
Exactly.
ARF! Oh vey!