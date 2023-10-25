🇮🇱 The ZIONIST PROPAGANDISTS at Fox News did a full segment covering the plight of Israeli dogs as the number of Palestinian children killed by Israel surpasses 2,300+

🚨 The media is HIDING the TRUTH pic.twitter.com/iJBOarp86j

— Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) October 25, 2023