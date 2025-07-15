Former WA city councilor, ‘anti-pedophile’ activist sentenced to 46 years for child rape

By Roberto Wakerell-Cruz – The Postmillennial

Former Aberdeen, Washingotn City Councilor Riley T Carter has been sentenced after he was found guilty of rape of a child in the first degree, three counts of incest in the first degree, one count of child molestation in the first degree, and one count of incest in the second degree, by a jury of his peers in Grays Harbor County Superior Court.

The former city councilman in Aberdeen, Washington, was sentenced Friday to more than four decades in prison following his conviction on the multiple abuse-related charges, reports the Chronicle.

Carter, who once represented Ward 5 on the Aberdeen City Council, received a minimum sentence of 46.5 years from Grays Harbor County Superior Court Judge Katherine L Svoboda.

Carter was convicted on eight counts on June 6. He was arrested in July 2024 and resigned shortly after. The courtroom was divided. While Carter sat with only one supporter, the gallery behind the prosecution was filled with the victim’s family, advocates, and community members.

Before the sentence was handed down, emotional statements were read by the victim’s mother, Mya Hernandez. She shared both her daughter’s words and a message from the girl’s biological father.

“I felt betrayed, very betrayed by someone who was meant to keep me safe and happy,” the victim wrote. “I want Riley to be gone forever. I want him to be stuck in one loop, like how I was, and I want him to be in a bad place — like how he put me in a horrible place.”

The biological father called the girl “the bravest girl I know,” and said Carter had violated his role as a stepfather. Hernandez added her own remarks in a four-page statement, describing the betrayal as a force that “carved through the bones of my family.” She said Carter “didn’t just lie, he ‘performed.’” Despite his former image as a protector, she said, “he was the danger.” She also accused him of forcing the child to relive the abuse on the stand.

During sentencing, the victim appeared via Zoom but chose not to speak.

Prosecutor Daniel Crawford asked the court to impose the highest possible sentence for each count. Judge Svoboda said she would follow Washington state’s sentencing laws and was not bound by either party’s recommendations. She ruled that the evidence against Carter was overwhelming and rejected his claims of innocence.

Carter addressed the court, denying the charges.

He claimed he wasn’t allowed to present evidence and accused detectives of coercion. He also made personal attacks against the victim’s mother, referring to her as his “mentally disturbed wife.”

Judge Svoboda dismissed Carter’s claims and stood by the integrity of the trial. She praised the detectives’ handling of the case and told Carter, “that ship has sailed,” regarding his claim of innocence.

Defense attorney Karrie Young argued that Carter should have the chance to rehabilitate and requested concurrent sentencing, but the court ruled otherwise. Young also criticized the venue and raised concerns about media coverage possibly affecting the jury, which Svoboda firmly rejected.

Carter was known for wearing a red cap reading, “Make Pedophiles Afraid Again.” Now, he will serve over four decades behind bars before he can petition for release.

“Justice was for most part served today,” Crawford said. “He’ll be well into his 80s before he’s allowed to seek release from prison, so the community is safer. Hopefully the victim in this case can start to heal.”