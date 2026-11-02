Four-Year-Old Among Eight Palestinians Killed by Israeli Attacks Across Gaza

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Israeli strikes pounded Gaza on Sunday, killing at least eight Palestinians, including a four-year-old boy, as the IDF continues its constant violations of the US-backed ceasefire deal.

The boy, identified as Zain Owais, was killed alongside his father, Mohammed, by an Israeli strike that hit a group of Palestinians west of Gaza City. At least one other person was killed in the strike.

Mourners react as a man carries the body of Palestinian boy Zain Owais, who was killed along with his father Mohammed in an Israeli strike, according to medics, during their funeral in Gaza City, November 1, 2026. REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas

Another Israeli attack hit the al-Mawasi tent camp west of the southern city of Khan Younis and killed five police officers, according to Gaza’s Interior Ministry. Gaza’s police force has been a frequent target of Israeli strikes as Israel seeks to disrupt Hamas’s control over the small area of Gaza where the civilian population lives.

According to Al Jazeera, the Interior Ministry said the police officers killed on Sunday were “performing their routine duties,” and it condemned the “horrific massacre.” The ministry said that since the so-called ceasefire deal was signed, the IDF has killed 75 police officers and called on the international community “to take urgent action and exert pressure” on Israel to end the attacks.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Sunday that since the ceasefire deal was signed in October 2025, the IDF has killed at least 1,583 Palestinians, including 348 children and 150 women. Another 5,696 have been injured, including 1,731 children and 966 women.

In that same period, seven IDF soldiers have been killed in Gaza, including one who was killed by other Israeli soldiers in a friendly-fire incident in February of this year, and two who were killed in September in the accidental explosion of an Israeli military drone. According to the Israeli military, the other four died as a result of “combat” in southern Gaza in October 2025, when Hamas militants were trapped on the Israeli-occupied side of the Strip.

Hamas has also not launched any rocket attacks on Israel and has agreed to a US-backed proposal that would see the group give up its weapons, but Israel rejected the potential deal. Despite President Trump calling for Israel to stop bombing Gaza because Hamas agreed to disarm, the US continues backing Israel’s daily attacks.