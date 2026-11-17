France’s covert military operation in Ukraine revealed by RFI investigation

By RFI

French military personnel have been operating inside Ukraine for several months under a confidential mission known as “Volia”, providing training and technical support to Kyiv’s armed forces, according to information gathered and corroborated by RFI.

Paris has never officially acknowledged the presence of French troops on Ukrainian soil, but several sources familiar with the operation say the mission has been active since at least the summer of 2026.

The deployment is not a combat operation. Instead, French personnel are helping maintain sophisticated military equipment supplied to Ukraine and providing specialist training to its armed forces.

The operation, headed by a French general, takes its name from the Ukrainian word volia, which evokes freedom, resistance and the struggle for independence.

According to RFI’s sources, the mission has been deliberately kept out of the public eye, with France relying on an existing military training operation in neighbouring Poland to facilitate the deployment.

That operation, known as Gerfaut, has been stationed in Poland since February 2023, notably at the Wedrzyn military camp in the northwest of the country.

It forms part of the European Union Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine), which was extended on 9 November for another two years, until November 2028.

The Gerfaut mission is based in Wedrzyn, in north-western Poland. French military personnel travelling to Ukraine pass through this country. © Studio graphique FMM

The EU also announced plans to establish a presence in Ukraine to coordinate more closely with the country’s military authorities.

Since 2023, around 25,000 Ukrainian soldiers have received training in France and Poland, including non-commissioned officers preparing to lead combat units.

But bringing that expertise closer to the battlefield offers significant advantages.

“Good training takes place under the most realistic conditions possible,” one expert told RFI. “The closer this training takes place to the combat zone, the more effective it is.”

The same principle applies to logistical and technical support.

Small teams, specialised missions

According to sources contacted by RFI, Volia operates through a relatively small and flexible structure, deploying specialist teams for short periods inside Ukraine.

The Gerfaut mission in Poland provides the logistical framework through which French soldiers can enter the country without publicly disclosing their destination.

RFI was told that French personnel assigned to Ukraine are instructed to say they are travelling to Poland.

Once inside Ukraine, their main responsibilities involve training local forces and maintaining military equipment supplied by France.

These systems include Caesar self-propelled howitzers, Mirage 2000 fighter jets and precision-guided missiles, all of which require specialist technical expertise to remain operational.

French military planners considered using civilian technicians but ultimately ruled out that option because of the risks involved in operating in a country at war.

Instead, personnel have been drawn from regular French military units, including regiments specialising in equipment maintenance and operational support.

Some of these soldiers possess highly specialised technical skills that are difficult to replace.

For security reasons, RFI has chosen not to identify the regiments involved or disclose operational details that could endanger French personnel and those working alongside them.

Beyond providing practical assistance to Ukraine, the mission also offers the French armed forces an opportunity to gather valuable lessons from a conflict in which modern weapons systems are being tested under intense battlefield conditions.

Ukrainian artillerymen were trained in France in May 2024. © Franck Alexandre / RFI Questions over parliamentary oversight The revelations raise questions about the legal framework governing France’s military involvement in Ukraine, particularly the government’s obligations to inform Parliament. Under Article 35 of the French Constitution, the government must notify Parliament of a decision to deploy armed forces abroad within three days of an intervention beginning, specifying its objectives. If an operation continues beyond four months, its extension must be submitted to Parliament for authorisation. However, according to RFI’s investigation, neither MPs nor senators have been officially informed about the existence of Volia. Senator Cédric Perrin, a member of the conservative Les Républicains party and chairman of the Senate’s Foreign Affairs, Defence and Armed Forces Committee, argues that a conventional military deployment cannot be exempted from parliamentary scrutiny simply by invoking defence secrecy. “It is a constitutional obligation,” he told RFI. “The President of the Republic, once troops are deployed, must inform Parliament within a specified timeframe. The proper functioning of democracy depends on it.” France would not be the first Western country to deploy military trainers inside Ukraine. Britain operated its Orbital training mission between 2015 and 2022, while Canada launched Operation Unifier in September 2015. Canadian personnel were subsequently redeployed outside Ukraine following Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022. However, France faces a more politically sensitive environment, with support for Ukraine remaining a divisive issue ahead of the 2027 presidential election. “When it comes to Ukraine, we’re walking on eggshells,” Perrin acknowledged. “Society is divided; we must be cautious, but we’ll have to discuss it during the presidential election. I still believe that, today, the Ukrainians are fighting for us.” President Emmanuel Macron reiterated France’s commitment to Kyiv on Saturday, saying the consequences of the war extended far beyond Ukraine’s borders. “What is at stake in Ukraine concerns us directly. It is the security of us all that is at stake,” he wrote on X. “Helping Ukraine to defend itself means protecting France and the French people.” Members of Macron’s entourage, accompanying him to the Francophonie Summit in Cambodia, also emphasised the importance of maintaining a European presence in Ukraine. “We will be on the ground in Ukraine. Peace in that country is essential for the security of Europeans,” they said. This has been adapted from an original article in French by RFI’s Franck Alexandre and lightly edited for clarity