French military personnel have been operating inside Ukraine for several months under a confidential mission known as “Volia”, providing training and technical support to Kyiv’s armed forces, according to information gathered and corroborated by RFI.
Paris has never officially acknowledged the presence of French troops on Ukrainian soil, but several sources familiar with the operation say the mission has been active since at least the summer of 2026.
The deployment is not a combat operation. Instead, French personnel are helping maintain sophisticated military equipment supplied to Ukraine and providing specialist training to its armed forces.
The operation, headed by a French general, takes its name from the Ukrainian word volia, which evokes freedom, resistance and the struggle for independence.
According to RFI’s sources, the mission has been deliberately kept out of the public eye, with France relying on an existing military training operation in neighbouring Poland to facilitate the deployment.
That operation, known as Gerfaut, has been stationed in Poland since February 2023, notably at the Wedrzyn military camp in the northwest of the country.
It forms part of the European Union Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine), which was extended on 9 November for another two years, until November 2028.
The EU also announced plans to establish a presence in Ukraine to coordinate more closely with the country’s military authorities.
Since 2023, around 25,000 Ukrainian soldiers have received training in France and Poland, including non-commissioned officers preparing to lead combat units.
But bringing that expertise closer to the battlefield offers significant advantages.
“Good training takes place under the most realistic conditions possible,” one expert told RFI. “The closer this training takes place to the combat zone, the more effective it is.”
The same principle applies to logistical and technical support.
Small teams, specialised missions
According to sources contacted by RFI, Volia operates through a relatively small and flexible structure, deploying specialist teams for short periods inside Ukraine.
The Gerfaut mission in Poland provides the logistical framework through which French soldiers can enter the country without publicly disclosing their destination.
RFI was told that French personnel assigned to Ukraine are instructed to say they are travelling to Poland.
Once inside Ukraine, their main responsibilities involve training local forces and maintaining military equipment supplied by France.
These systems include Caesar self-propelled howitzers, Mirage 2000 fighter jets and precision-guided missiles, all of which require specialist technical expertise to remain operational.
French military planners considered using civilian technicians but ultimately ruled out that option because of the risks involved in operating in a country at war.
Instead, personnel have been drawn from regular French military units, including regiments specialising in equipment maintenance and operational support.
Some of these soldiers possess highly specialised technical skills that are difficult to replace.
For security reasons, RFI has chosen not to identify the regiments involved or disclose operational details that could endanger French personnel and those working alongside them.
Beyond providing practical assistance to Ukraine, the mission also offers the French armed forces an opportunity to gather valuable lessons from a conflict in which modern weapons systems are being tested under intense battlefield conditions.