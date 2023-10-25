3 thoughts on “Gavin Newsom is meeting with Chinese President Xi..

  1. I’m curious. Why are local governors and senators meeting with foreign leaders? It’s not their job!

    That’s like me meeting with the governor of Ontario province.

    Makes no sense.

    WTF???

    1. Yeah, new protocols everyday. Laws and common sense no longer apply.

      I think they’re grooming him for Pennsylvania Avenue.

      1. Yea kissing the ring of Xi Jin Ping Pong and probably Bennie Yahoo next since someone handed our country’s keys over to the Zio-Commies on a silver platter.

