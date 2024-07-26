Gen. Mark Milley: Robots to Imminently Replace Humans Soldiers in U.S. Military

By ARMAGEDDON PROSE – Zerohedge

As all military brass who have ascended to the highest ranks — which are political appointments, not meritocratic ones — tend to do, the pudgy careerist hack who cosplays as soldier, Gen. Mark Milley, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has been on a cash-grab bonanza since his “retirement” from “public service” last year.

Via The Intercept (emphasis added):

“ Since retiring from the military last year, former Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark Milley has become a senior adviser to JPMorgan Chase bank, joined the faculties of Princeton and Georgetown, and embraced the lucrative paid speaking circuit . From military pay of $204,000 a year, Milley is sure to skyrocket to compensation in the millions, especially because he is represented by the same high-powered speakers’ agency as Hillary Clinton, who faced criticism in 2016 for her paid speeches to investment bank Goldman Sachs.”

It was at one of these high-powered conferences of corporate state power brokers that Milley predicted, with apparently very limited concern over its devastating implications, that up to a third of U.S. military personnel will be robots in as little as ten years.

Via Natural News (emphasis added):

“The 20th chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff has predicted that robots and other smart machinery could end up replacing up to one-third of the United States Armed Forces within the next 10 to 15 years. For years, militaries have been experimenting with various robotic and AI technologies, such as armed drones, robotic dogs and mechanical mules. And now, with advancements in the defense industry, these technologies are now becoming more viable… During Axios’ Future of Defense event on July 11, retired Army Gen. Mark Milley noted that the number of human troops is likely to decrease as unmanned and artificial intelligence-driven tools become more prevalent in warfare tactics. ‘Ten to fifteen years from now, my guess is a third – maybe 25 percent to a third of the U.S. military will be robotic,’ said Milley.”

Of course, robot soldiers don’t ask questions; they don’t have moral qualms; they don’t require lifelong healthcare from the VA for PTSD or hazard pay or compensation when their robot limbs get blown off; they don’t have the capacity to say no to unconstitutional orders; indeed, they have no inherent allegiance to the Constitution whatsoever, only to the interests they would be programmed to serve by whomever programmed them.

The advantages to the technocracy of swapping humans out for machines are myriad.

The techno-obsessed Chinese Communist Party — because of course it is — is likewise eager to get in on the robot Rambo action.

Via Futurism (emphasis added):

“Last week, Agence France-Presse reported that China had flaunted the gun-carrying robodogs in a 15-day joint military exercise with Cambodia dubbed the ‘Golden Dragon.’ And if images of the literal killing machines weren’t troubling enough, a new video of the robots released yesterday by the state-owned broadcaster China Central Television shows the killing machine dutifully hopping and diving, leading teams in reconnaissance, and shooting its back-strapped machine gun at targets. ‘It can serve as a new member in our urban combat operations,’ says a soldier featured in the two-minute clip, ‘replacing our members to conduct reconnaissance and identify [the] enemy and strike the target.’ According to the report, the quadrupedal robodogs — specifically, the China-based robotics firm Unitree’s $2,800 Go2 models — can ‘operate’ on their own from anywhere between two and four hours.”