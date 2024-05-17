George Soros Funding Convicted Child Molesters To Write Pedophile Love Stories

By Baxter Dmitry – The People’s Voice

George Soros’ Open Society Foundation funded a series of short stories written by convicted child rapists that present pedophiles in a sympathetic light and feature “love stories” involving adult men and young boys.

Putting his money where his mouth is, Soros has joined the ranks of the international network of liberal activists determined to normalize pedophilia and decriminalize sex with children in the western world.

Pedophiles are attempting to rebrand themselves as “MAPs” or “Minor Attracted Persons” in an effort to normalize pedophilia and gain acceptance in mainstream society by gaining inclusion in the expanding LGBT+ community umbrella.

Soros’s project funding pedophile love stories attempt to pull at people’s heartstrings by claiming that pedophiles are misunderstood and marginalized people. They claim that pedophiles who seek the consent of willing children should not be villainized as molesters and criminals.

The first Soros-funded article — My Gay Prison Gang Fights Neo-Nazis — is artfully crafted to pull at liberal heartstrings and recounts the supposedly true story of a prisoner who sees Nazis beating up child molesters – or “Chomos” as they are referred to – and decides to side with the pedophiles.

The author says how he would ignore this violence as he himself was a large man who faced no such danger. His tale then becomes takes a “romantic” turn when he meets a “beautiful small boy” named Peter who was also facing child sex abuse charges.

Ultimately, Peter dies through prison violence, and this is where the author decides:

“When one person is persecuted or abused, and there is something I can do about it, especially if that person is my gay or trans brother or sister, it is my problem.”

Dennis Mintun, the author of the article, is currently serving 45 years in Idaho State Correctional Institution for three counts of sexual abuse on children under the age of 16. If only someone with his sentiments for protecting the abused was around while he himself was abusing children.

Mintun’s crimes were serious. He was not “persecuted” for his proclivities, he was prosecuted, and convicted for sexually interfering with young boys aged seven, nine, and ten.

His piece appeared in Vox and was published “in collaboration” with the Marshall Project, a non-profit focused on the criminal justice system. Funders of the project include prominent left-leaning organizations including, of course, Soros’ Open Society.

Not to single out George Soros, a wealth of other prominent Great and Good have also put their money into this enterprise including the Rockefeller Family Fund and the John D and Catherine T MacArthur Foundation.

Pushing A Narrative

What we are seeing is an effort by well-funded groups to make pedophilia more acceptable in the public sphere.

Recently, a TEDx presentation was withdrawn after a public backlash. The talk was titled “Pedophilia Is A Natural Sexual Orientation,” and sought to make us feel pity for a young man named Jonas.

The speaker, Mirjam Heine, begins her talk:

“Jonas has a secret which he thinks he cannot share with anyone — not even with his best friend or with his parents. He’s just too afraid of anger, rejection and repulsion. Jonas knows that he has to suppress his sexual drive for his entire life. And he also knows that there will never be a loving and fulfilling partnership that he can enter. Because Jonas is a pedophile.”

Again, this is attempting to make us feel pity for someone because he may never have a “fulfilling partnership” or be loved in the way he wishes.

The New York Times ran an op-ed in 2014, titled Pedophilia: A Disorder, Not a Crime, in which the author argued that society is doing a disservice to pedophiles who have not committed any crimes. Yet she also states that “It stands to reason that a pedophile should not be hired as a grade-school teacher.” To suggest on the one hand that these people are being unfairly stigmatized, while on the other saying that you shouldn’t let them anywhere near children appears a paradox that sympathizers have yet to solve.

Sowing Confusion

The minds behind this project to make us see pedophiles as victims of genetics and a cruel society do not propose answers. By doing so, they avoid putting forth arguments that could be countered. They just want to sow doubt in the hearts of ordinary folk.

When destruction of social norms becomes the driving force behind an organization, it is society, community, and ultimately, individuals that suffer. In this case, it appears the future victims of this grand project are to be the children.