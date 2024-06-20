German MEP Christine Anderson has her microphone cut off in the EU Parliament for calling out the corruption surrounding Ursula von der Leyen’s multibillion euro Pfizer vaccine contract.

— Cillian (@CilComLFC) June 19, 2024