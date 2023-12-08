German State to Require Citizenship Applicants Pledge Support for Israel

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Immigrants applying for German citizenship in Saxony-Anhalt will have to pledge support for Israel’s “right to exist” and be screened for “anti-Semitic attitudes” under new rules approved by the ruling conservative Christian Democrats.

From The Local, “German state to require citizenship applicants to declare Israel’s ‘right to exist’ “:

The eastern German state of Saxony-Anhalt has announced that from now on applicants for citizenship through naturalisation will have to commit in writing to their belief in Israel’s “right to exist”. What does this mean in practice and is it allowed? Saxony-Anhalt’s interior ministry has decreed that if German citizenship applicants don’t do this, they will be refused naturalisation. Tamara Zieschang of the ruling conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) wrote to the state’s citizenship offices, saying that applicants will have to confirm in writing “that they recognise Israel’s right to exist and condemn any efforts directed against the existence of the State of Israel”.

In other words, you have to not only pledge allegiance to Israel but also to Zionism.

Attention should be paid by immigration officials to whether there is evidence of anti-Semitic attitudes among applicants during the naturalisation process, explained Zieschang. The decree to the state’s municipalities says that naturalisation is out of the question if foreigners pursue efforts that are directed against the free, democratic basic order. This includes anti-Semitic offences or the denial of Israel’s right to exist. The decree recommends that municipalities use specific wording for the statement of commitment. If the applicant refuses to submit a declaration, the naturalisation certificate will not be handed over.

Such is the lunacy of modern-day Germany.