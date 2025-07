Glenn Beck: “Jews are kicked out of every single country, eventually, they’re in. I’m afraid it could happen here in America.”

Glenn Beck: "Jews are kicked out of every single country, eventually, they're in. I'm afraid it could happen here in America." pic.twitter.com/B8iD8ttW6v — Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) July 14, 2025

