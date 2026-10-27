Governments have normalized injecting the population with non-human genetic code that shortens lifespans by turning their bodies into lethal protein factories.

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Israeli quadcopter drones dropped incendiary bombs on a displacement camp in Gaza City’s eastern Shuja’iyya junction on Sunday night, setting fire to tents and displacing more than 800 Palestinians, local sources have told the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The camp was near the “yellow line,” the dividing line between the IDF-occupied side of Gaza and the rest of the Strip, and Palestinians who lived in the camp said that they frequently faced Israeli fire but had nowhere else to go. The WAFA report said that about 200 families were impacted by the fire.

Displaced Palestinians inspect the charred remains of their tents and belongings at a displacement camp near the Shujaiya junction in eastern Gaza City, Gaza Strip, on October 26, 2026 (Middle East Images via Reuters Connect)

WAFA cited human rights advocates who described the burning of the camp as part of an Israeli policy of “forced displacement and continuous uprooting,” arguing that the incident could amount to a “full-fledged war crime and crime against humanity.”

The destruction of the tents came as the Israeli military has been conducting heavy attacks across Gaza, as the IDF appears to be escalating its attacks ahead of Tuesday’s Knesset elections. Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Monday that over the past 24 hours, Israeli forces killed at least eight Palestinians and that another three died of wounds sustained in previous Israeli attacks.

Al Jazeera reported that attacks in Gaza on Monday have killed at least five Palestinians, including a seven-year-old girl who was among four people killed by the bombing of a displacement camp in Khan Younis, southern Gaza. Another person was killed by an Israeli strike on Gaza City’s western Remal neighborhood.

The Health Ministry said that since the so-called ceasefire deal was signed in October 2025, Israel has killed at least 1,559 Palestinians and wounded 5,608, as the IDF has constantly violated the agreement.