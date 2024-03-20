GRAPHIC: @REVWUTRUTH read from the p*rnographic book “Push” which is available to students at @Midland_ISD . He then gets his mic shut and gets escorted out by 5 police officers!

2 thoughts on “GRAPHIC: @REVWUTRUTH read from the p*rnographic book “Push” which is available to students at @Midland_ISD . He then gets his mic shut and gets escorted out by 5 police officers!

  1. I assume it’s the Midland ISD in the Permian Basin area of West Texas…. Now one would expect this in Houston or even El Paso, but Midland? A “red” city and county? So, Midland today….Big Bend Region (where I live) tomorrow? (Well, okay, maybe artsy-fartsy Marfa, the LGBTQ homeland of far west Texas….)

