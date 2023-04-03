Great Water Reset: The UN & WEF are coming for your water now! ‘Sustainable development’ water dictates – Aim to ‘achieve internationally agreed water-related goals’ by Cheryl K. Chumley

The United Nations is holding its first-in-five-decades conference on water in New York, a gathering that some say could be a “Paris moment” — meaning, the global body could soon do for water what it’s sought to do, via treaty, for climate. Meaning, the United Nations is coming for control of the world’s water sources.

A Paris-like global agreement on water? Make way for the regulatory nightmares.

This conference, hosted by the governments of the Netherlands and Tajikistan, is the latest U.N. quest to accomplish its 17 sustainable development goals, a list that if realized, if fully achieved and enacted, would give a select band of elitist bureaucrats a total control of all human activities, from flying the skies to determining company pay scales to fishing the seas and sailing the oceans and building homes and businesses.

No poverty.

Zero hunger.

Good health — both physical and mental — for everybody.

Gender equality.

And now, clean water and sanitation.

Those are the first few sustainable development goals, a project of the U.N. Department of Economic and Social Affairs.

And while they sound notable, the devil’s in the details. It’s one thing for, say, Christians to offer up aid to the hungry, the tired, the poor via tithes and charitable outreach. It’s one thing for, say, a nonprofit with a charitable mission to supply the needy with much-needed needs. It’s one thing for Joe Q. Taxpayer to reach into his own pocket and proffer some cash for a poor soul in obvious distress.

…

“[T]he conference aims to raise awareness of the global water crisis and decide on action to achieve internationally agreed water-related goals,” the World Economic Forum wrote in a recent post.

WEF: The first UN Water Conference in almost five decades is taking place in New York on 22-24 March, co-hosted by the Netherlands and Tajikistan.

It could be a ‘Paris moment’ for water, writes the countries’ Special Envoys for Water.

Around 3.6 billion people struggle to get enough water to meet their needs for at least one month every year, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

The Global Commission on the Economics of Water, launched at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in 2022, will report on game-changing ways to value and manage water as a common good.

Our global water system is in crisis. Despite safe water and sanitation being a human right, billions of people lack access to these essentials for life, according to the United Nations.

This month’s UN 2023 Water Conference – the first in almost 50 years – could be a watershed moment for UN Sustainable Development Goal 6: ensuring the sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.

“The Global Commission on the Economics of Water, launched at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in 2022, will report on game-changing ways to value and manage water as a common good,” the World Economic Forum wrote in this same recent post.

Just as the Paris Agreement promised an end to pollution — if only humans would stop taking airplanes and driving cars and heating their homes and using gas stoves — now this blossoming water treaty will no doubt promise an end to thirst. Yes, an end to thirst — so long as humans of the world unite and abide by all the coming U.N. water dictates.

The specifics of this looming regulatory model aren’t yet known. But the hints are there. The United Nations plans to protect water that’s used for bathing; water that’s used for developments; water that’s home to sea life; water that’s used for transportation. So the up-and-coming controls would likely focus on residential limits to water usage, and costly increases to access that water; on bans on agricultural usage, and costly increases on farmers; on strict controls on the types and numbers of ships that can sail the seas and rivers and channels, and costly increases for this form of transportation.

Then will come the offset demands — as with carbon offsets, the U.N. water czars will demand trades of activities to offset the supposed pollution of the waterways.

So much for jet skiing.

So much for fishing on the weekends with the family. It’ll be too expensive — and regulated.

“Natural resources crises, including for water and food, come within the top 10 biggest risks facing humanity in the coming decade,” the World Economic Forum wrote.

The hysteria’s in place. The hysterical claims are heating up the media.

“[A]s global warming continues to take effect, ordinary weather is becoming a thing of the past, exacerbating our water crisis,” the World Economic Forum wrote.

There you have it.

The double-whammy of climate alarmism and a water crisis: Let the fear go forth.

“It’s clear that we need to rethink our approach to how we can best allocate and value water,” the World Economic Forum wrote. “How can we share the cost of preventing or mitigating droughts and floods exacerbated by global warming?”

It’s a question the global bureaucrats want to be answered this way: by turning over all human activity to the control of the United Nations and its select partners in global politics.

This is where this water conference is leading. The globalists won’t quit until they grab all power from all people across all the nations — even if they have to do it a drop at a time.

• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.