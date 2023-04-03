City bus, school bus and truck drivers are suffering sudden cardiac arrests, collapsing and crashing – same phenomenon as pilots? COVID-19 vaccine accidents? by Dr. William Makis MD

Germany, Hamm – 43 year old truck driver found dead in his truck at a rest area (March 30, 2023)

Brazil, Pontal – student took over after school bus driver collapsed and died (March 30, 2023)

“According to reports, one of the students realized that the driver had lost consciousness and took a quick step to avoid an accident. He took the steering wheel of the bus and threw the vehicle on the side of the highway.”

Portugal, Sertaozinho – 17 year old saved his classmates after school bus driver had a heart attack (March.30, 2023)

A 17-year-old teenager saved his classmates who were on a school bus after the driver suffered a heart attack in the Portuguese town of Sertaozinho. (click here)

Brazil, Sao Carlos – bus driver had medical emergency, collapsed & crashed, killing a 19 year old (March 29, 2023)

Brazil, Paraiba Valley – 50 year old bus driver died while driving (March 27, 2023)

Austria, Zillertal – 31 year old bus driver had medical emergency and crashed with 15 passengers on board (March 20, 2023)

Italy, Reggio Emilia – bus driver had “medical emergency and crashed into a tree (March 11, 2023)

Italy – bus driver collapsed on steering wheel, teachers took control of bus and saved 52 children (March 6, 2023)

“Two teachers noticed what was happening and promptly intervened, avoiding the worst. They took control of the bus, preventing it from ending up off the cliff that runs alongside the highway at that point. They made him steer and crash into a wall”

France, Sezanne – 52 year old school bus driver had heart attack in front of school and died (March 6, 2023)

France, Pas-de-Calais – 40 year old truck driver crashed into house after medical episode (March 6, 2023)

Australia, Adelaide – truck driver collapsed after medical episode (March 4, 2023)

Dash cam footage captured the terrifying moment that a transport truck veered off the road in Adelaide, South Australia. (click here)

Italy, Villaricca – bus driver collapsed and crashed into trees (Jan.27, 2023)

Bus Driver had a medical emergency, blacked out and crashed into trees along the roadside in Mugnano-Giugliano, in Villaricca. Source: (click here)(click here)

Italy, Citadel – School bus driver had medical emergency while driving, died and crashed into a bus (Jan.25, 2023)

Source: (click here)(click here)

USA, NC school bus driver had heart attack (Dec.9, 2022)

72 year old school bus driver Rita Sturdivant had a heart attack on Dec.9, 2022 while driving students. (click here)

Madhya Pradesh Jabalpur city bus driver had heart attack, killed two (Dec.2, 2022)

Australia – truck driver had chest pain (Sep.13, 2022)

USA, New York City – 44 year old MTA bus driver had heart attack and crashed (Aug.4, 2022)

44 year old MTA bus driver Jovanna Ortiz had a heart attack and crashed into a subway pillar. (click here)(click here)

My take…

These incidents seem to be increasing in frequency, just like the pilot incapacitations in-flight (there were at least 7 pilot incapacitations on commercial planes in March 2023).

The incidents with school buses are particularly frightening with four such incidents in the past few weeks. In each case, either students or teachers took control of the bus and saved the other students.

A reminder that sudden cardiac death can occur any time after COVID-19 vaccination, not just in the first few days or weeks after receiving a jab.