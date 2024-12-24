Guatemalan man arrested for torching woman to death on NYC subway says he was too drunk to remember it

By Thomas Stevenson – The Post Millennial

The Guatemalan illegal immigrant arrested for burning a woman alive on a New York subway told police that he was so drunk he could not remembers lighting the woman on fire. He was seen on video captured by bystanders sitting on a platform bench and watching as the woman was engulfed in flames. No one stepped in to help.

Sebastian Zapeta-Calil, 33, has been charged with murder as well as arson of a woman who died on a F train in Brooklyn’s Coney Island on Sunday. He is accused of setting her on fire. He was seen on cell phone video looking on at the woman from the train platform as she burned alive in the doorway of the subway car.

Zapeta-Calil told authorities that he could not remember the incident because he was too drunk at the time, per the New York Post. The victim has yet to be identified and police are using dental records due to how badly she was burned, according to Pix 11.

Zapeta-Calil was arrested a short time after the incident and had a lighter in his pocket, according to authorities. He was seen fanning the flames as others walked by. Zapeta-Calil was deported under President-elect Donald Trump’s first term in 2018 and snuck back into the United States as a gotaway. He has been living in New York City migrant shelters at taxpayer expense.

Footage taken at the scene showed that officers radioing in for help but not approaching the blazing woman or trying immediately tp put out the flames. “The cop should go to jail for not helping. This is the oath they take. Coward,” one user posted on X, per the Daily Mail. Another added, “They stood there and did nothing. One of them even got so fed up with the situation he waved his hands as if to say ‘I can’t be bothered with this anymore’ and stormed off, as if an innocent woman dying was an inconvenience to him.”

Former Marine Daniel Penny was recently prosecuted by the Manhattan DA’s office after coming to the aid of straphangers by subdoing a violent vagrant who had been threatening to kill passengers.