H5N1 Bird Flu Found in Grocery Store Milk As Gates-Funded Vaccine Enters Trials

By Baxter Dmitry – The People’s Voice

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has ordered states to prepare for “rapid bird flu testing” after H5N1 virus fragments were found in grocery store pasteurized milk.

Incredibly, in what the media is claiming is a “coincidence”, a Bill Gates-funded bird flu vaccine for that strain has just entered trials.

There are four vaccines licensed for avian influenza, however none are currently approved for the more dangerous bird flu strain: H5N1. Gates appears set to cash in on the crisis, publishing a statement on a global agreement to distribute the vaccine to developing nations.

Already, the media is in overdrive hyping the threat that H5N1 bird flu poses for humanity.

John Fulton, founder of Big Pharma company BioNiagara, has been widely quoted in the media claiming that this strand of bird flu “appears to be 100 times worse than COVID, or it could be if it mutates and maintains its high case fatality rate.”

Doctors told WTGS that the virus has a mortality rate of around 50% in humans. While it hasn’t infected a lot of humans, the CDC is stressing it is prepared for what may be ahead, with Deputy Director Nirav Shah saying, “Make no mistake, the CDC is activated as a result of these findings.”

Bill Gates eerily predicted the course of the Covid pandemic years before it hit.

In 2018, he predicted that “there is a significant probability of a large and lethal, modern-day pandemic occurring in our lifetimes” because of “the continual emergence of new pathogens, the increasing risk of a bioterror attack and how connected our world is through air travel.”

In December , he even touted his vaccines as the best financial investment for the coming years.

Now, as samples of H5N1 appear in grocery store milk in the United States just as his vaccine is nearing approval, it appears his timing is impeccable yet again.

CBC report: The FDA says that samples of pasteurized milk have tested positive for remnants of the bird flu virus that has infected dairy cows.

The agency stressed that the material is inactivated and that the findings “do not represent actual virus that may be a risk to consumers.” Officials added that they’re continuing to study the issue.

“To date, we have seen nothing that would change our assessment that the commercial milk supply is safe,” the FDA said in a statement on Tuesday.

The announcement comes nearly a month after an avian influenza virus that has sickened millions of wild and commercial birds in recent years was detected in dairy cows in at least eight states.

The Agriculture Department (USDA) says 33 herds have been affected to date.

FDA officials didn’t indicate how many samples they tested or where they were obtained.

The agency has been evaluating milk during processing and from grocery stores, officials said. Results of additional tests are expected in “the next few days to weeks.”