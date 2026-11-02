HALEY STEVENS & MIKE ROGERS: THE ISRÆLI FOREIGN-AGENT CONNECTION EXPOSED! 🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱

Meet Abigail Ronson.

FARA-REGISTERED for work tied to Isræl.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA handling the press alongside BOTH politicians!

Now Haley Stevens is ENDORSING Mike Rogers!

The connection leads to Clock Tower X and Brad Parscale, Trump’s former campaign manager.

Different parties. SAME foreign-agent connection.

ISRÆL FIRST. AMERICA NEVER.

The actual DOJ FARA documents. The video evidence. Every receipt.

ALL inside this thread. 1/3🧵

— Phantom Pain (@phantompain1984) November 1, 2026