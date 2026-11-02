HALEY STEVENS & MIKE ROGERS: THE ISRÆLI FOREIGN-AGENT CONNECTION EXPOSED! 🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱
Meet Abigail Ronson.
FARA-REGISTERED for work tied to Isræl.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA handling the press alongside BOTH politicians!
Now Haley Stevens is ENDORSING Mike Rogers!
The connection leads to Clock Tower X and Brad Parscale, Trump’s former campaign manager.
Different parties. SAME foreign-agent connection.
ISRÆL FIRST. AMERICA NEVER.
The actual DOJ FARA documents. The video evidence. Every receipt.
ALL inside this thread. 1/3🧵
— Phantom Pain (@phantompain1984) November 1, 2026
Posted: November 2, 2026
Categories: Videos