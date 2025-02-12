Hamas’s Claim That Israel Violated Ceasefire is ‘Accurate,’ Israeli Officials Tell NYT

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Israeli officials admitted to the New York Times on Tuesday that Hamas’s claim that Israel violated their ceasefire agreement is “accurate.”

Hamas announced on Monday that they would delay the release of the next round of Israeli captives due to Israel violating their ceasefire agreement by conducting airstrikes in Gaza, delaying the return of Palestinians to northern Gaza and stalling humanitarian aid.

From The New York Times, “Trump to Meet Jordan’s King as Gaza Truce Hangs in the Balance”:

The current standoff stems in part from Hamas’s accusation that Israel has not upheld its promises for the first phase of the cease-fire. Israel was required to send hundreds of thousands of tents into Gaza, a promise that Hamas says Israel has not kept. Speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter, three Israeli officials and two mediators said that Hamas’s claims were accurate.

In response to news of the delay on Monday, Trump started rambling about the Holocaust and issued a crude threat to unleash “hell” on the Palestinians if “all” hostages were not released on Saturday — though he qualified his statements by saying that Netanyahu can “override” him:

Netanyahu followed-up Trump’s threats on Tuesday, stating: “If Hamas does not return our hostages by Saturday at noon, the ceasefire will end, and the Israeli army will return to intensive fighting until Hamas is completely defeated.”

The Trump administration last week moved to send Israel another $8.4 billion in military aid, which includes 3,000 Hellfire air-to-ground missiles, 4,700 1,000-pound bombs, 2,800 500-pound bombs and thousands of guidance kits.

Israeli media reported last month before the Gaza ceasefire was agreed upon that Trump had “already promised” Netanyahu that he’d support Israel “retroactively” if they decide to violate the deal and restart the war.