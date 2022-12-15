Posted: December 15, 2022 Categories: Pics Happy Bill of Rights Day From the Trenches! Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
16 thoughts on “Happy Bill of Rights Day From the Trenches!”
Such a beautiful document
for such fleeceable drones.
Not all of course.
HAPPY BILL OF RIGHTS DAY!
Now if we would just enforce our only law of the land
Happy Bill of Rights Day to you, Henry, Laura and clan Shivley and all you Trenchers! Thanks to all for standing as real American nationals who uphold the law.
When you look into the face of the sun and don’t realize it’s the sun, you are bound to get burned.
We have it!! The template. The blueprint!! If enforced, none is unprotected.
Imagine if all his life a man with a terrible limp needed a cane to ease his burden, make his life better, more manageable, and then one day he is presented with a beautiful and strong cane wherein he sighs with relief that he is no longer denied the right to such relief. And so it is with our Bill of Rights. Humans will limp along until they can live with the assurance that none can take from them what is rightfully theirs, including their FREEDOM.
It’s a great Day of Appreciation, not only for our SUPREME LAW, but also for our brother Henry, who has been teaching it for well over a decade, and every day bringing us closer to the finish line.
.
262 million or more!
This is how many of their own people
the governments have murdered
with their guns so far!
Take their guns, take their guns
take their guns and turn them the other way!! !!! !! !!!
Excellent Galen
I posted a Happy Bill of Rights Day message on fb this morning. Happy Bill of Rights Day to all Trenchers who have given me a solid rock on which to stand.
Happy American Bill of Rights Day
231 years ago, on this day, December 15 of the year 1791, the remedy against the tyranny of the British Aristocracy invading the land of these Americas was created by the People, for the People. Ratified by the People of all the states on that day, the American Bill of Rights became the absolute, supreme, superior, unalienable, unchangeable Law of the Land and and We, the People. Although the Constitution was written first it was not fully approved by the People, as it was written by the King’s men for the purposes we have seen coming into effect under the Corporate Admiralty, especially the 14th Ammendment, which was forbidden by the Bill of Rights, to ever come on the land, let alone become a citadel of the 2 party voting system that has done nothing but enable the theft of the precious resources of the land and the minds of the People on it, who are the rightful owners of it. That remedy consists of 10 easy to read articles which contain the maxims and the procedures for all disputes to be settled in the jurisdictional authority of the People in their individual capacity. It functions under the autonomy of the individual, free soveriegn American National in the Common Law laid out by the People, for the People. No one, including those who act in roles of authority which they call government and its agencies is above that law. Their star chamber courts are not above the Common Law, either.
Today is a very important day. Today is American Bill of Rights Day. This day is important to me as a Canadian because our freedom law is based on that law. Unlike the American Bill of Rights, our Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms was written in such a way that it is not absolute. Therefore for me, and for all who truly value freedom, truth and liberty under a law that guarantees due process, it is important to go to the source. 10 easy articles that have everything we need to live as free individuals under the Law. Why are we being tyrannized today under the medical dictatorship of C0V1D I9 (doesn’t exist. Never proven in a proper court of law that it exists)? Because we never applied the remedy that belongs to us, and because we allow it. Some actually believe it, even though a proper court of law under any jurisdictional authority has never proven it. As more of our rights and freedoms have come under attack over the past 3 years, this is the law I have been clinging to.
Anyway, Happy American Bill of Rights Day.
So far, it has received one like from my first next door neighbour whose son is an RCMP officer!
We fight for the Bill of Rights and all the other fights are won.-Katie
Wonderful, thanks for posting! And Katie is right! Thanks!