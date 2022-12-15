Posted: December 15, 2022 Categories: Videos “There’s people coming here and being put up in hotels – I’m out in sub-zero temperatures” GriptMedia December 15th, 2022 A homeless man living in a tent in Wicklow says that Irish people are being treated unfairly. His story and others will be heard in a new documentary looking at homelessness in Ireland. READ more here: https://gript.ie/theres-people-coming-here-and-being-put-up-in-hotels-im-out-in-sub-zero-temperatures/ Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
My brothers and sisters in Ireland. You are not alone. We fight the same demon. Look to our American Bill of Rights to know your own. Let tyranny soon be put to rest.
