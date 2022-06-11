Here is the Updated List of US-Based Food Manufacturing Plants Destroyed Under Biden Administration

Joe Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ is not working as planned, or is it?

Gas prices are at record highs, stock markets are down, parents are having difficulty finding a baby formula, and the cost of everything is way up.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), there are currently no nationwide food shortages in the country.

“There are currently no nationwide shortages of food, although in some cases the inventory of certain foods at your grocery store might be temporarily low before stores can restock,” the agency said on their website. “Food production and manufacturing are widely dispersed throughout the U.S. and there are currently no wide-spread disruptions reported in the supply chain.”

As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, at least 18 major fires have erupted at food industry facilities and plants over the past six months. All of the fires have been officially listed as accidental or inconclusive.

FOOD PLANT FIRES Why is the media being silent about our food Supply being burned? This is a short list of food and fertilizer plants that have been destroyed by fire, explosions, ammonia leaks and planes flying into them in the past 12 months. You think this is normal? (1/5) — Jeff Roberts (@roberts1008) April 27, 2022

Now this… A Gateway Pundit reader sent us an updated list of US-based food manufacturing plants destroyed from 2021 to 2022 under the Biden administration. These data were first published at Think Americana.

Below is the list of America’s 96 plants that have been destroyed, damaged or impacted by “accidental fires” or disease or general causes.

With inflation at 40 year highs this is devastating news.

What is going on in America today?

