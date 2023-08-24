Here We Go Again: Another Food Processing Plant Burns To The Ground

By Mac Slavo – SHTF Plan

The American Plant Food Corporation’s fertilizer plant in Bartlett, Texas, near Round Rock, reportedly caught fire around 8:30 p.m. on August 20th. The plant has since burned to the ground.

The Bartlett Volunteer Fire Department received a call to come put it out at 9901 North Highway 95. The fertilizer plant is said “vital to the local community” and to Texas state.

Because of voluminous hazardous and highly flammable chemicals at the plant, firefighters decided it was best to not try to extinguish the flames with water as they typically would for other types of fires. “Hazard crews were on site all night, including Temple who was monitoring overnight until Round Rock hazard crews came to relieve them,” Wentrcek told the media according to a report by Natural News.

Despite the severity of the fire, Highway 95, which runs alongside the plant, remains open. Bartlett Independent School District likewise remains open and has not canceled classes as air quality has been deemed as “good.”

“We did make the determination to keep school in session because we felt there was no danger for the children or the citizens in the area,” said Wentrcek about the decision.

Both the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) and Texas Emergency Management were on the scene as well, with TCEQ testing air quality and providing guidance to fire crews about how best to protect the surrounding environment. The American Plant Food Corporation currently operates 11 different locations across Texas – well, 10 now that the Bartlett plant, which first opened in the late 1990s, is out of commission for the foreseeable future. Mayor Mees stressed at a press conference that the Bartlett fertilizer plant is essential to Central Texas, which relies on its products to grow food. – Natural News

Fertilizer plants are deemed necessary to grow food. The United Nations has even declared that a shortage of fertilizer could lead to famine.

Is this just a coincidence? Or another assault on the food supply?